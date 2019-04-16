Let’s face it, when it comes to dual-cab utes, torque is king.

For many buyers, straight-line speed isn’t high on their priority list. Instead it’s about maximising payloads and braked towing capacities.

This got us thinking at Wheels HQ, so we decided we’d crunch the numbers to find out which dual-cabs talk the most torque for your bucks.

We’ve taken the ‘pick of the range’ from every 4x4 dual-cab rated in our recent summary of the market and calculated the rounded cost for every Newton metre the ute produces. Lowest dollars wins.

Where possible we’ve chosen the more popular automatic transmission. However, for the likes of the Mahindra Pik-Up S10 for example, only a manual is available.

Taking out bronze on our pick-up podium is the accomplished Volkswagen Amarok Core TDi550 – a variant that pairs the muscular V6 turbo-diesel with a reduced spec to bring you the best bang for your buck among the Amarok range. Coming in at $52,590 for the eight-speed auto, it’ll cost you $95.60/Nm.

Silver goes to the Mitsubishi Triton GLX ADAS. At $41,040 you’ll be paying $95.40 for every one of the Triton’s 430Nm; further proof, if it was needed, that the Japanese brand’s push for price competitiveness is a worthwhile strategy in terms of sales.

But grabbing the gold is the SsangYong Musso XLV. At $39,990 (driveaway), it offers 420Nm from its 2.2-litre turbo diesel, meaning it’ll cost you $95.20/Nm (and that drops to $77.40/Nm if you opt for the $32,490 entry-level EX automatic).

As you’d expect, cheaper offerings fill the top 10, with the likes of the Mahindra Pik-Up ($31,990; $97/Nm), Great Wall Steed ($30,990; $100/Nm) and the LDV T60 Luxe ($37,358 driveaway; $103.70/Nm) scoring well because of their low sticker prices.

Taking price out of the equation, the big-brute Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LTZ Midnight’s 6.6-litre twin-turbo V8 diesel takes top torque honours with 1234Nm.

All that grunt means that despite it costing $139,990, the Silverado 2500 still places eighth on the list with $113.40/Nm. The 3500 uses the same engine, but is available by order only and sells in very small units so was exempt from this ranking.

Interestingly, the popular Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger failed to make the top 10, with the former coming in at $125.40/Nm and the latter $125.60/Nm. The super-capable, Baja-ready Ford Ranger Raptor is $153/Nm.

Unfortunately, the wooden spoon has to go to someone. And in this case, it’s the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon at $220.30/Nm. However, it has to be noted that it is a 3.6-litre naturally aspirated Pentastar V6 and not a torquey diesel, hence it’s at a disadvantage given its Newton count comes to 347. The Gladiator is still an exciting and hugely capable off-road ute that can seat five.

Whichever way you look at it, one thing is for sure – we’re not lacking choice in the market.

