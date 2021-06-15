IS THERE AN argument that the internal combustion engine (ICE), as a concept, has been refined and developed to the point where it doesn’t have much else to give? If so, the final numbers make pretty depressing reading.

The most thermally efficient automotive internal combustion engine sits in Lewis Hamilton’s F1 car, with an efficiency of 50 per cent. AMG is aiming for 41 per cent with the F1-derived unit in the AMG One hypercar, which would make it the most thermally efficient production-car engine in history.

By comparison a typical mass-market hatch realised between 25 and 30 per cent efficiency. That’s 10-15 per cent down on the steam turbines in the decommissioned Hazelwood power station.

The ICE as we know and love attaches the pistons to a crankshaft in order to turn reciprocating movement into rotational torque.

Often around 65 per cent of total power generated is emitted as heat rather than creating the work of turning the crank. Therefore, getting rid of the crank - the productive conduit - would appear to be counterintuitive in the extreme. That, in a nutshell, is the free-piston engine.

It’s not a new concept. Working models have been around since the 1920s as air compressors but it is only relatively recently that the technology has been re-evaluated as electrical generators for range-extended electrified cars. The engineering behind them appears relatively simple.

Two pistons sit in a cylinder, sealed at each end. Said pistons come together in the middle, forming a combustion chamber where fuel is ignited, they then fly apart at speed, compressing the air at the far ends of the cylinder which acts as a pneumatic spring and bounces them back to the centre, whereupon the whole process is repeated.