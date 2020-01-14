Forza Motorsport 8 to be backwards compatible with existing Xbox One hardware

Both Playstation and Xbox have already confirmed that that each of their next-generation consoles will be backwards compatible with current Xbox One and Playstation 4 games.

This comes as welcome news as upgrading your console no longer renders your accumulated catalogue of games defunct. But that leads to an interesting conundrum for each of their native exclusive titles like Forza Motorsport 8, for example.

In Microsoft’s case, Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty recently sat down with MCVUK and stated: “As our content comes out over the next year, two years, all of our games, sort of like PC, will play up and down that family of devices.”

“We want to make sure that if someone invests in Xbox between now and [Series X] that they feel that they made a good investment and that we’re committed to them with content”.

This hints at a longer timeline for Xbox Series X first-party exclusive games, as forthcoming new releases – like the highly anticipated Forza Motorsport 8 – will be compatible on both the current and next-generation hardware.

Fears were allayed that the incoming next-gen games mightn't take full advantage of the Series X’s upgraded specs, Booty continued: “Our approach is to pick one or two [titles] that we’re going to focus on and make sure that they’re there at the launch of the console, taking advantage of all the features”.

He went on to confirm that Halo Infinite will be one of such launch titles when Series X launches later this year, and we’re betting heavily that Forza Motorsport 8 will join it given its release was pushed back, awaiting the new console.

Speaking of which, Turn 10’s Creative Director Chris Esaki recently shed more light on the upcoming Forza title, stating that the eighth instalment of Xbox’s perennial racer will boast a “vastly different and amazing experience”.

Earlier last year, Esaki hinted at a more 'built not bought' ethos in regards to the game’s progression. In essence, having all cars available to players from the instant they launch the game – a vastly different dynamic which now encourages players to grind and collect vehicles.

Esaki more recently promised a new tire model and tire pressure model, adding a level of detailed realism in how tyre heat affects tyre pressure. There are also new suspension modelling and suspension systems incoming.

Race tracks in the game are also set to feature dynamic track temperature, as well as the dynamic phenomenon of a “rubbering-in” of the racing line.

A new atmospheric pressure system will also accurately simulate the air density’s effect on aerodynamics, power and tyre pressure; all coming together to provide what’s looking like an amazing amount of added realism and detail looking to take full advantage the new hardware.

A launch date is yet to be announced, but given Forza Motorsport’s longstanding history as one of Xbox’s premier launch titles – we’re hoping to have our hands on the game as soon Series X launches late this year.