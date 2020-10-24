The launch of Sony’s new PS5 console is just weeks away, but we still don’t know much about one of its most important games; Gran Turismo 7. Confirmed back in September in a showcase with several other games, GT7 has been one of the titles surrounding the new PlayStation 5. Here’s what we know.

Gran Turismo 7 release date

Gran Turismo 7 might’ve been revealed alongside several other games, but while we’ve seen more of titles such as Spiderman: Miles Morales and Demon Souls, Sony has gone pretty quiet about Polyphony Digital’s racer. Two things make the situation even less hopeful: the PS5 launch is just weeks away, and Gran Turismo games have a habit of being planned for launch, but never actually arriving on time…

More optimistic gamers can hang their hopes on what Sony has indirectly said about GT Sport’s sequel, though. In a post about the PS5’s new audio capabilities, Sony reveals that 3D audio tech can be enjoyed at launch on games such as ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Astro’s Playroom, Gran Turismo 7 … and many others.’

All of the other games mentioned are confirmed for launch, so Gran Turismo 7 should also be out next month... right?

Does it look good?

Of course it does! But at this stage the law of diminishing returns is in full swing. The PS5 brings ray-tracing tech – one of the key features of next-gen machines – and it’s evident in the Gran Turismo 7 trailer shown today.

For those less interested in the tech, expect far more realistic lighting – have a look at the trailer to see what we mean. We’re also expecting 3D sound. Such is the technical ability of the PS5, it's best to watch the trailer on a 4k and HDR compatible screen – or you won't get the full effect.

Bringing back the classics

The trailer also revealed two new features that’ll appeal to long-time fans of the series. First, a revamped Home screen shows a sprawling map with new dealerships, used cars and a tuning shop; exactly like older Gran Turismo titles. It’s something that’s missing from GT Sport and is still one of the most criticised aspects of the game.

Secondly, Trial Mountain and Daytona Speedway have also returned to the fold. Except they’re now rendered in 4k and Ultra HDR.

The trailer also featured a nicely rendered Porsche 917k as well as the newly revealed Mazda RX-Vision GT3.

And finally, how will it play?

Well we haven’t played it yet, so can’t tell you. However, we know those using the new PS5 DualSense pad will benefit from a range of improved haptic and vibration features.

That means there’ll be increased and more detailed feedback through the pad; Sony states you’ll be to feel the difference between kerbs, gravel and tarmac – or the feeling of braking traction.

Almost all PS4 peripherals will be compatible with PS5, so you don't need to throw out your best racing wheel – but we expect Thrustmaster to release a new wheel to coincide with the launch also.