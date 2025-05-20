While we get the Santa Fe XRT here in Australia, the XRT badge has a bit more reach in the US, with the Tucson, the Palisade and the sexy Santa Cruz ute all offered with an XRT model in the range. Unfortunately, unlike the ruggedised Santa Fe that we get, the American XRT treatment is all show and no go, with the options purely aesthetic, such as specific wheel designs, with black front and rear underbumper fascias and side cladding.