The Formula One-inspired Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar will no longer be coming to Australia.

The local branch has confirmed that despite earlier intentions of making the AUD$5m hypercar street legal Down Under, it has fallen foul of the notoriously strict Australian Design Rules (ADRs).

"It's not homologated for here," Aston Martin Regional Director Asia Pacific Patrik Nilsson confirmed to MOTOR at the recent Bathurst 12 Hour.

"There are some markets where, because it's so low volume, some of the requirements for homologation just make it unviable," he added. "So you won't have homologation in the US for instance, same for Australia."

Aston Martin couldn't say which ADR or ADRs were specifically responsible for the nixing of the Valkyrie, although a MOTOR insider hinted it was related to noise.

"I don't have a list of what exactly it contravenes," said Kevin Wall, Regional Manager Australia & New Zealand at Aston Martin.

Wall said the Valkyrie was originally intended to be legal in Australia. "Absolutely, [but] it's out of our control," said Wall.

The Valkyrie may still attract some Australian customers who decide to garage and drive their vehicles overseas. Aston Martin hinted that some cars are headed to New Zealand.

When first deliveries are made in the next 12-18 months, the howling Valkyrie is expected to be the McLaren F1 of its generation and go down as one of the fastest road cars in history.

Powered by a bespoke, 6.5-litre Cosworth naturally aspirated V12 producing an estimated 865kW in conjunction with a mild hybrid system, and designed by renowned F1 engineer Adrian Newey, in overseas markets the Valkyrie is expected to cost a cool AUD$5m. Weighing approximately 1000kg and promising F1 levels of performance, only 150 will be made.

Meanwhile the Valkyrie's smaller mid-engine sibling the Valhalla is still expected to be road legal and offered in Australia.

With development still in progress, deliveries are not expected until at least 2022. "You won't have pens down, stopping design for another year potentially," said Nilsson.

While global production will be limited to just 500 units, Nilsson wouldn't say how many are coming to Australia. "I don't want to be unfair but that segment of the market is so small," he said. "Whatever number I would say, would potentially directly impact the value of the car in this market".

With a price estimated between AUD$3m and AUD$5m, the Valhalla could become Australia's most expensive car.

The Valhalla, dubbed 'Son of Valkyrie', is expected to be powered by a mid-engine 1.6-litre turbocharged V6 producing approximately 735kW thanks in part to a mild hybrid 'KERS' system.

Weight is expected to be a higher 1350kg with the vehicle focusing more on daily usability.