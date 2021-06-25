Snapshot Leon hatch will start just over $40,000

Ateca SUV will be underpinned by Golf R/Audi S3 drivetrain

Formentor SUV to feature hybrid technology Warm hatches, hot-hatches, quick all-wheel-drive compact SUVs, and a couple of plug-in hybrids. The Volkswagen Group’s fledgling Cupra performance brand is coming to Australia in 2022, starting with nine variants across three vehicles. Three years after Cupra was created in Europe as a spin-off of VW’s Spanish mainstream car maker Seat, the Leon hatch, Ateca compact SUV and Formentor crossover will join Skoda’s RS models and Volkswagen’s GTI and R variants in vying for the attention of keen drivers. You can read our detailed news story about the launch, though here we provide your ultimate guide to the Cupra models confirmed for Australia, expected for Australia, and those which didn’t make the cut. 18 Cupra Leon Cupra Leon Hatch – 2022 The Leon hatchback will be the most affordable Cupra at launch, priced from just above $40,000. It is based on the fourth-generation Seat Leon released in 2020 and is again similar to the Volkswagen Golf. There’s less of a performance focus on the base Cupra Leon, however, which shares a 140kW/320Nm 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine with the regular Seat Leon sold overseas. This model is likely to carry the ‘VZ1’ trim-grade designation.

A mid-range 180kW Leon could become a cut-price alternative to VW’s Golf GTI, with which it shares its engine. The latest GTI has gone up markedly in price, from $53,100, making obvious space below in the mid to high $40k bracket. A more affordable alternative to the Golf R is also likely with the 221kW Leon, which could carry Cupra’s highest-specification ‘VZ3’ badge. It uses the engine from the previous Golf R but is front-wheel drive rather than all-wheel drive, meaning it also misses out on some of the 2022 Golf R’s technology such as rear torque vectoring with Drift mode. 18 Cupra Leon Cupra will also offer an exclusive plug-in-hybrid (PHEV) drivetrain not available at this stage in Australia from sister brands Audi, Skoda or Volkswagen. The 180kW Leon e-Hybrid variant, which is anticipated to headline the hatch range, combines a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine with an 85kW electric motor and 13kWh battery. Based on Europe’s WLTP test cycle, the petrol-electric Leon offers an electric driving range of up to 52km and combined fuel consumption of up to 1.4L/100km. It has a claimed 0-100km/h time of 6.7 seconds. The 180kW Leon shares a 6.4-second time with the latest Golf GTI. The fastest Leon is the 221kW variant with 5.7 seconds, which still makes it notably slower than the 4.7sec 235kW Golf R due in early 2022. 18 Cupra Leon Perhaps to be protective of the Golf R wagon which, along with the hatch version, is hugely popular here, Volkswagen Group Australia has opted against the fastest Leon model.

The all-wheel-drive Leon Sportstourer features a 228kW turbo engine and has a claimed 0-100km/h time of 4.9 seconds. At 4.4 metres, the Leon hatch is longer than the Golf on which it’s based. The interior is near-identical to the cabin of the latest, eighth-generation Golf, including its digital infotainment and instrument displays. The Leon has marginally more boot space than the Golf – 380 versus 374 litres. The e-Hybrid’s luggage capacity shrinks to 270 litres, however, owing to the battery under the floor. The broad range means the petrol-only versions of the Cupra Leon hatch could be a competitor to; the Hyundai i30 N-Line and i30 N, the Ford Focus ST, BMW’s new 128ti front-drive hot-hatch, as well as its Golf GTI cousin. 18 Cupra Ateca Cupra Ateca SUV – 2022 The Ateca compact SUV (4386mm long) was released in 2016 and two years later became the first Seat to also be placed under the Cupra brand – and distinguished in both design and performance. A facelifted version was introduced in mid 2020. Unlike other Cupra models, there is just a single drivetrain option – but it’s a fast one.

The 221kW/400Nm 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder combines with a seven-speed dual-clutch auto and all-wheel drive to give the Cupra Ateca a 0-100km/h claim of 4.9 seconds. It’s not yet clear whether the Ateca will be offered locally in different trim grades or just a single specification. Overseas, the highest ‘VZ3’ grade gains extra standard features such as Brembo performance brakes (optional on lower grades), Copper Alloy (19-inch) wheels and heated front seats. Petrol-blue leather upholstery is standard on mid-spec VZ2 upwards. The Ateca offers a 485-litre boot and a 2100kg braked towing capacity. Mainstream performance SUVs are still a rare breed, though the upcoming Hyundai Kona N will be a natural rival for the Cupra Ateca even if it is front-drive only. In late 2022, Volkswagen will also introduce the T-Roc R – a twin to the Ateca which uses the same drivetrain and offers identical performance. 18 Cupra Formentor Cupra Formentor SUV – 2022 The Formentor was the first model to be created exclusively for the Cupra brand. Unlike the Leon and Ateca, it is not sold in any form under Seat. At 4.45 metres long, the crossover is not much bigger than the Ateca SUV but is distinguished by more dramatic, coupe-like styling. It’s expected to be classified as a mid-size SUV locally. The Formentor, which is also based on the Golf, will headline the initial Cupra Australia launch range, offering a choice of drivetrains mirroring the Leon hatch.

So, the range will start with a 140kW entry variant and is expected to be bookended with the 180kW/400Nm Formentor e-Hybrid. In between, buyers will have the option of a 180kW turbo petrol variant or the 228kW/400Nm turbo petrol which is the joint-quickest Cupra with a 4.9-second 0-100km/h claim. 18 Cupra Formentor As with the Leon e-Hybrid, a rechargeable lithium-ion battery gives the Formentor PHEV a limited EV driving range (up to 55km). It can be recharged in five hours using a regular power socket. The Formentor e-Hybrid is expected to be priced from the low $60,000s in its highest specification (or possibly only specification). Cupra’s European specs quote a 420-litre boot, which drops to 345L for the e-Hybrid owing to the battery pack positioned under the boot floor. Audi’s $64,400 SQ2 is one natural rival for the 228kW Formentor, sharing the Cupra’s drivetrain. Another sporty compact SUV is the Mini Countryman JCW Pure. Rivals for the 140kW and 180kW Formentor variants could encompass a group including top-spec mainstream compact SUVs such as the Kia Seltos or Sportage GT-Lines, Hyundai Kona N-Line, Mazda CX-30 G25 AWD as well as luxury small SUVs in the form of the Audi Q2/Q3, BMW X2 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.

Cupra’s fastest model to date is the Formentor VZ5, which has claimed 0-100km/h acceleration of 4.2 seconds using the five-cylinder turbo petrol engine from Audi’s RS3/RSQ3/TTRS models. The VZ5 would have been considered for Australia were it not produced in left-hand drive only. 18 Cupra Born Cupra Born EV – TBC The Born was unveiled in early 2021 as the brand’s first fully electric vehicle (EV). It shares its MEB platform with VW Group models such as the VW ID.3 and Audi Q4 e-Tron. There is a chance the five-door electric hatch could join the Cupra range, though it’s unlikely to happen before 2023. Overseas, the Born is available as four variants with varying power outputs between 110kW and 170kW. The longest driving range is about 570km, based on Europe’s WLTP cycle, and the fastest Born EV can sprint from 0-100km/h in a claimed 6.6 seconds. Cupra says 100km of driving range can be added in just seven minutes using a 125kW fast-charging station. 18 Cupra Tavascan Cupra Tavascan – TBC The Tavascan will become Cupra’s second EV in 2014, based on the concept vehicle shown at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.

Also based on the VW Group MEB EV platform, the SUV features a 77kWh battery pack and a 225kW power output. A driving range of up to 450km has been suggested, along with 0-100km/h performance of about 6.5 seconds. Cupra Australia has a few years to consider the model but it would be a surprise if the Tavascan didn’t make it, especially as the VW Group’s CEO has already indicated Cupra could become a fully electric brand in the future. MORE All Cupra stories