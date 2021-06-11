Following years of speculation - it has been 14 years since the 200 Series debuted - the curtains officially dropped on the all-new LandCruiser 300 Series this week.
Headlined by a twin-turbo V6 in lieu of a V8 powerplant, the reveal sent social media into meltdown with punters and purists divided over the specs and features of the new off-road wagon.
One of the biggest talking points from the reveal has been the front-end of the GR Sport model, and whether that would sit nicely affixed to the front end of the other variants in the LandCruiser shed - SX, ZX, VX-R models.
The off-road-focused GR Sport, with its blacked-out bumpers and wheel arches, looks to ride higher than other models in the line-up as well. However, official Australian model specs won’t be revealed until closer to the release date in Q4 this year.
Currently, the GR Sport is the only variant wearing the old-school T-O-Y-O-T-A nomenclature in front of a black mesh grille. As opposed to the chrome-swept, blocky front-end of the SX, ZX, VX-R models.
Earlier today, we asked followers of our Facebook page - as well as on our website - to share their thoughts on the GR Sport front-end, and whether they'd love to see it on the other LC300 variants. Here's what you said:
One reader preferred the look of the SX, ZX, VX-R variants. "[It] looks 100 per cent better. It's an SUV, not a sports car," he said.
"Not the sort of car I need, but this does look really, really good. Well done Toyota," a WhichCar reader added. "Love the old-school T-O-Y-O-T-A through the grille on the GR Sports model too. That'd go well on the Hilux!"
WhichCar's own Mike Stevens reiterated that point, saying; "I love it. It looks a little too tall and narrow from some angles, but mostly I reckon it carries a great balance of muscular proportions and premium details. The front is definitely full-on, but I love the classic T-O-Y-O-T-A badging. The upswept rear quarter window also looks great, and the interior looks a perfect marriage between premium and austere. It's a yes from me!"
In typical Facebook form, however, some shared a more negative perspective of both vehicles: "I was sad when Nissan shifted over to the new look with the Patrols and I guess Toyota is doing the same," one reader said. "Personally I still prefer the simplistic looks of the older generation 4x4s."
"Both of them look like clown cars to me, will prefer the looks of the 200 over this any day,"; "Both way too fussy for a tough 4x4. 200 Series looks so [much] better from the front," "The design was inspired by a cardboard box. Awful."; "About as aerodynamic as a barn"; "Don’t think they have enough clearance to get into shopping centre car park"; and "Need a bullbar to hide that ugly front", said others.
At least there is still some positivity left on social media: "I’d love to see either front end parked in my driveway," said one positive reader.
A sentiment we agree with. Let us know your thoughts on the GR Sport's front-end below. Who’d love to see it on the other LC300 variants?
