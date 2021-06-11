Following years of speculation - it has been 14 years since the 200 Series debuted - the curtains officially dropped on the all-new LandCruiser 300 Series this week.

Headlined by a twin-turbo V6 in lieu of a V8 powerplant, the reveal sent social media into meltdown with punters and purists divided over the specs and features of the new off-road wagon.

One of the biggest talking points from the reveal has been the front-end of the GR Sport model, and whether that would sit nicely affixed to the front end of the other variants in the LandCruiser shed - SX, ZX, VX-R models.

The off-road-focused GR Sport, with its blacked-out bumpers and wheel arches, looks to ride higher than other models in the line-up as well. However, official Australian model specs won’t be revealed until closer to the release date in Q4 this year.

Currently, the GR Sport is the only variant wearing the old-school T-O-Y-O-T-A nomenclature in front of a black mesh grille. As opposed to the chrome-swept, blocky front-end of the SX, ZX, VX-R models.

Earlier today, we asked followers of our Facebook page - as well as on our website - to share their thoughts on the GR Sport front-end, and whether they'd love to see it on the other LC300 variants. Here's what you said:

One reader preferred the look of the SX, ZX, VX-R variants. "[It] looks 100 per cent better. It's an SUV, not a sports car," he said.