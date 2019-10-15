You can expect to hear the WhichCar Weekly crew discussing electric vehicles more frequently as the technology becomes more accessible, feasible and attractive, and our latest episode is certainly no exception.







Sparking the conversation (and the electric puns) this week, is Ford’s utterly jaw-dropping Mustang Mach-E prototype which has been fired into the public eye by a sensational video. Besides the incredible figures and ability of the one-off heavily modified model, the noise created by Ford’s beast is the highlight for Chris, Dan and Tim.

Read next: Ford's Mustang Mach-E hits the road

Is this the future of high-performance cars? Will a new generation of car enthusiasts get more excited about the whine of a motor than the bark of an exhaust? Tune in to find out what we think.



Next, Dan has been at the wheel of the newest electric vehicle to arrive in Australian showrooms. Find out what he thought about Mini’s full-electric foray and his one day with the Mini Cooper SE.

Read next: Six things you'll love about Mini's first EV

And finally, another week, another sweeping aspiration or claim from Tesla founder Elon Musk who, this time, is sticking to his guns that the range of electric cars will still manage level-five autonomy this year. Self-driving experts have wasted no time getting the boot in and highlighting the incredulous nature of Musk’s claims.



The WCW team weighs in with the actual state of autonomous tech and where the other manufacturers stand on the future of cars without human drivers.



You can find WhichCar Weekly on all manner of podcast apps including iTunes and Podbean. Please rate, subscribe and leave a review!



And if you want yet more WhichCar action whether it be behind the scenes insights or the very latest from the automotive front line, follow the day-to-day happenings of the WhichCar team on Facebook @whichcarau, or Twitter and Instagram @whichcar



And if you really want to get involved, send us a question or auto anecdote of your own. We endeavour to answer all your messages.

Listened to or watched the WhichCar weekly podcast? Help us out

Leave a note in the comment section below

Leave a review on Apple Podcasts/iTunes