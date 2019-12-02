Like that scene in Lord of the Rings when they all get together and flash their weapons, the WhichCar Weekly founding members once again assemble at a sacred place and unsheathe their knowledge and wit, which is as sharp as any battle-axe.





It’s been too long since Andy, Dan and Scott pulled up a stool and chewed the fat, and this week’s episode is a lovely reunion. But WCW is not simply a social and the chaps are here to chat hard about serious car business.



And what could be more serious than the successor to the McLaren F1!? In his 50th year as a car designer, auto engineering legend Gordon Murray has finally unveiled his 50th car and it’s called the GMA T.50.





The figures are mind boggling, as is the price, and the performance potential but, as always, the boys find an angle you might not have considered to observe about one of the world’s most hyperbolic cars.

Read next: All the GMA T50 details

Is it really the significant machine many are claiming? Does it really break new ground once you strip away the astonishing numbers? And is it worth getting as excited as many are? Tune in to find out.



But there is other significant news afoot this week with the announcement that Ford Australia has a new boss.



The WCW team discusses what this might mean for the Blue Oval at a time when no car brand is having an easy time.



Fresh CEO Andrew Birkic steps into the role as the previous custodian Kay Hart moves onto an executive role in Europe, but what this Ranger champion has planned for the company is only just starting to emerge.



Will Ford transition into an SUV-only purveyor, or is it time to open the taps on Ford Performance in Australia. Honestly, like the pronunciation of Andrew’s surname, we don’t know either.



