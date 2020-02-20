On this week’s WhichCar Weekly episode, we welcome Mark Allen for a peek behind Jeep's global design centre doors in Detroit.

With more than a quarter of a century with FCA, Chrysler and Jeep under his pencil, the head of design at Jeep offers a fascinating insight into the way seven-slot grille models have evolved.

Read next: Jeep’s 2019 Easter Safari concepts

We delve into decades of experience and find out Mark’s proudest moments, where Jeep design will go from here, and the things he’d go back and have another crack at.

And the master designer reveals the biggest challenges when it comes to creating the next generation of one of the world’s most celebrated and recognisable models.

Oh... and we couldn’t resist dropping in a question about that crash test too.

Rounding out the conversation we find out some of the story behind the emerging tradition of ‘easter eggs’ hidden about the Jeep line-up and, of course, what’s in Mark’s garage...

You can find WhichCar Weekly on all manner of podcast apps including iTunes and Podbean. Please rate, subscribe and leave a review!

And if you want yet more WhichCar action whether it be behind the scenes insights or the very latest from the automotive front line, follow the day-to-day happenings of the WhichCar team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @whichcar

Listened to or watched the WhichCar weekly podcast? Help us out!