2021 Lexus IS350 F Sport long-term review

Introduction: New Old Stock

Enright on the joys of being a late adopter

By my reckoning, McLaren has launched 25 cars since 2013. That’s some going, Woking whipping the hanky off something brand-spankers every three-and-a-bit months.

I only mention that because that’s how long this new long termer in MOTOR’s garage, the Lexus IS has been on sale. Not this specific model, the IS350 F Sport, but this twice-facelifted XE30 generation of IS. It’s not Nissan GT-R (2007), Nissan 370Z (2009) or Lotus Elise (a 2010 facelift of a 2000 model year design) ancient, but be under no illusions that this admittedly very handsome sedan is hardly the acme of modernity.

And you know what? Many won’t care a jot. In fact, they’ll love it all the more for the fact. I’m confident there’s a significant constituency of new car buyers who don’t actually care for most new cars. They don’t want a car with a chassis that feels compromised because it needs to share that platform with 15 other models.

They don’t want multitudes of driver aids or infotainment systems where the manual’s thicker than a wrestler’s neck. I guess what I’m saying in a roundabout way is that they might be slightly older customers who don’t feel that juiced about buying into bleeding edge tech and desire something that looks plush, rides well, is beautifully screwed together and which offers solid aftersales care.

Worried about the penalty in residual values in buying an older new car like this? Seems there really isn’t too much to worry about there. Three-year residuals for the IS350 F Sport are within one percentage point of rivals from BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz, although it still baffles me as to why you get a five-year unlimited-kilometre warranty on a Toyota Camry, while the luxury arm, Lexus, gives customers a four-year, 100,000km deal. Go figure.

"0-100 in 5.9 seconds and 233kW is going to be perfectly adequate for fast road use"

With the IS350 F Sport you don’t get a turbocharger either and you don’t get all-wheel drive. There’s no head-up display or USB-C connections. You’ll search in vain for a wireless phone charger. Thankfully the foot-operated parking brake has been ditched but you do get a slot in the dashboard for a CD/DVD which is entirely apt, as the Lexus SC430 was, by my reckoning at least, the very last car on sale with a cassette slot. Clinging on to outdated media is certainly in the company DNA. The last disc I handled came with an old 4x4 magazine so perhaps I can find that and listen to a gripping travel rug shootout on the drive home tonight. Maybe I’ll get a few bearded blokes seized up over a hexy burner talking winch porn.

The 1700-watt Mark Levinson stereo might be a modicum of overkill for that purpose, but combine that with heated and cooled seats, an excellent driving position set low in the car, and a 10.3-inch screen that offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and you have a recipe for a car that promises to be a joy to rack up some kilometres in. Bringing the touchscreen closer to the driver also means you don’t need to use Lexus’ infernal touchpad mounted on the centre console. That’s a major plus.

I pored over Alex Affat’s first drive review of the IS350 F Sport for MOTOR and can’t really take issue with his dynamic assessments. In its default mode, the accelerator has the response of a darted sloth but is fine for anything that doesn’t involve insant and zesty acceleration.

Wick it up into the sportier modes and it’s a lot crisper, with a delicious metallic zing to the upper reaches of the rev range. Mat the pedal and the dial pack turns a hot orange as if it’s beseeching you to reconsider your reckless course of action. I figure 0-100 in 5.9 seconds and 233kW is going to be perfectly adequate for fast road use, especially since I’m coming out of a run of five SUV long termers on the bounce.

The Lexus does seem to like a drop of juice though, which is entirely understandable given that it’s an atmo V6 that enjoys a few revs on the board. So far I’ve averaged 12.2L/100km, which is an appetite some 36 per cent heartier than the even quicker Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 that’s just been returned to sender.

Perhaps that’ll ease down a bit with a few more kilometres on the clock and when the novelty of painting the dials orange dims somewhat. Lexus quotes a figure of 9.7L/100km, which could prove a bit of a stretch to replicate.

One thing I have noticed early on is the F Sport’s propensity to lay a single-pegger on corner exit. American versions of the IS350 F Sport feature an optional Dynamic Handling Package, most features of which are built into Aussie cars as standard. Most but not all. There’s no option here of the Torsen limited-slip rear differential. How much will that matter? We’ve got three months to find out. - AE

Things we love

Sonic Chrome hue

Ride quality

Sharp styling

Not so much

Interior storage

Bit thirsty

Blunt default mode

