Specifications for the 1963 Fiat 2300 S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1963 Fiat 2300 S 2.3L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Front Brakes
|Not Provided
|Rear Brakes
|Not Provided
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided