WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Fairlane
  4. Za

1967 Ford Fairlane Za 3.3L Petrol 4D Sedan

1967 Ford Fairlane Za 3.3L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 3 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1967 Ford Fairlane Za. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1473 mm
Tracking Rear 1473 mm
Ground Clearance 178 mm
Wheelbase 2946 mm
Height 1397 mm
Length 4978 mm
Width 1897 mm
Kerb Weight 1456 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 74 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Australia