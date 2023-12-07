WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Galaxie
  4. 500

1969 Ford Galaxie 500 6.4L Petrol 4D Sedan

1969 Ford Galaxie 500 6.4L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1969 Ford Galaxie 500. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1574 mm
Tracking Rear 1574 mm
Wheelbase 3022 mm
Height 1412 mm
Length 5334 mm
Width 2006 mm
Kerb Weight 1830 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Drum
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Large