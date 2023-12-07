Specifications for the 1969 Ford Galaxie 500. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1969 Ford Galaxie 500 6.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1574 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1574 mm
|Wheelbase
|3022 mm
|Height
|1412 mm
|Length
|5334 mm
|Width
|2006 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1830 kg
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Front Brakes
|Drum
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
