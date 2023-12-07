WhichCar
1970 Ford Escort Super 1.3L Petrol 2D Sedan

1970 Ford Escort Super 1.3L Petrol 2D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1970 Ford Escort Super. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 41 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 102 Nm
Makimum Power 46 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 4X12
Rear Rim Size 4X12

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Drum
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Not Provided