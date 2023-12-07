WhichCar
1973 Honda Civic 1200 1.2L Petrol 3D Hatchback

1973 Honda Civic 1200 1.2L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 93 Nm
Makimum Power 45 kW

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Not Provided
Rear Brakes Not Provided
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Small

Current Honda Civic pricing and specs

E:hev Lx 4D Hatchback 2.0L, Hybrid, Electronic Cvt, FWD $53,100
Type R 4D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $71,000
Vti-Lx 4D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $45,500
E:hev Lx 4D Hatchback 2.0L, Hybrid, Electronic Cvt, FWD $52,500
Type R 4D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $70,300