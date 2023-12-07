WhichCar
1973 Mercedes-Benz 350 Sl 3.5L Petrol 2D Sports details
Drivetrain RWD
Seats 2
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Specifications for the 1973 Mercedes-Benz 350 Sl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1448 mm
Tracking Rear 1440 mm
Wheelbase 2460 mm
Height 1300 mm
Kerb Weight 1545 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Fuel Injected
Maxiumum Torque 286 Nm
Makimum Power 147 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6.4Jx14
Rear Rim Size 6.4Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number 10704322002038
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany