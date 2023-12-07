Specifications for the 1974 Citroen Ds 23 Confort Safari. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1974 Citroen Ds 23 Confort Safari 2.3L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1520 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1320 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Wheelbase
|3120 mm
|Height
|1520 mm
|Length
|5010 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1435 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|194 Nm
|Makimum Power
|97 kW
|Front Rim Size
|185Hrx380
|Rear Rim Size
|185Hrx380
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided