Specifications for the 1978 Datsun 280C. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1978 Datsun 280C 2.8L Petrol 2D Hardtop
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1385 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1380 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1440 mm
|Length
|4785 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1430 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|67 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|226 Nm
|Makimum Power
|108 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Power Steering