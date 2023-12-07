WhichCar
1980 Citroen Cx 2400 Pallas Leather 2.3L Petrol 4D Sedan

1980 Citroen Cx 2400 Pallas Leather 2.3L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission Semi Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1980 Citroen Cx 2400 Pallas. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1474 mm
Tracking Rear 1360 mm
Ground Clearance 155 mm
Wheelbase 2845 mm
Height 1360 mm
Length 4630 mm
Width 1730 mm
Kerb Weight 1390 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1100 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 179 Nm
Makimum Power 86 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Not Provided