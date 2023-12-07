WhichCar
1980 Fiat Panorama Cl 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

1980 Fiat Panorama Cl 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1980 Fiat Panorama Cl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1380 mm
Tracking Rear 1320 mm
Wheelbase 2490 mm
Height 1410 mm
Length 4264 mm
Width 1650 mm
Kerb Weight 1055 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 124 Nm
Makimum Power 56 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Not Provided