1981 Fiat 132 2000 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1981 Fiat 132 2000 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1981 Fiat 132 2000. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1320 mm
Tracking Rear 1330 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2560 mm
Height 1430 mm
Length 4392 mm
Width 1640 mm
Kerb Weight 1175 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 56 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 158 Nm
Makimum Power 83 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Not Provided