1982 Ford Falcon Gl Xe 3.3L Petrol 4D Wagon

1982 Ford Falcon Gl Xe 3.3L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1982 Ford Falcon Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1552 mm
Tracking Rear 1527 mm
Ground Clearance 162 mm
Wheelbase 2947 mm
Height 1397 mm
Length 4980 mm
Width 1860 mm
Kerb Weight 1445 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 900 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 73 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 13.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 90 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia