Specifications for the 1984 Ferrari 400 Gti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1984 Ferrari 400 Gti 4.8L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1470 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1500 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1310 mm
|Length
|4810 mm
|Width
|1800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1798 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|120 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Fuel Injected
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|4600
|Maxiumum Torque
|471 Nm
|Makimum Power
|228 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/70 R15
|Rear Tyre
|215/70 R15
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking
- Power Steering