Specifications for the 1991 Ford Festiva Wa. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1991 Ford Festiva Wa 1.3L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1404 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1384 mm
|Wheelbase
|2345 mm
|Height
|1460 mm
|Length
|3615 mm
|Width
|1605 mm
|Kerb Weight
|810 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|37 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|6.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|105 Nm
|Makimum Power
|46 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Knada11K5M6123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Power Mirrors
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers