1993 Mercedes-Benz 180 E Limited Edition 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1993 Mercedes-Benz 180 E Limited Edition 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 180 E Limited Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1441 mm
Tracking Rear 1421 mm
Ground Clearance 155 mm
Wheelbase 2665 mm
Height 1375 mm
Length 4448 mm
Width 1690 mm
Kerb Weight 1200 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 585 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 154 Nm
Makimum Power 82 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6.0Jjx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jjx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Wdb2010182F001000
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany