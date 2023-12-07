WhichCar
1994 Mazda 626 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1994 Mazda 626 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1994 Mazda 626. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1500 mm
Tracking Rear 1500 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 2610 mm
Height 1400 mm
Length 4685 mm
Width 1750 mm
Kerb Weight 1170 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 170 Nm
Makimum Power 85 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 80 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jmoge10S100123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Japan