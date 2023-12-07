WhichCar
1994 Mercedes-Benz S500 C 5.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

1994 Mercedes-Benz S500 C 5.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1994 Mercedes-Benz S500 C. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1535 mm
Tracking Rear 1523 mm
Wheelbase 2850 mm
Height 1400 mm
Length 4890 mm
Width 1828 mm
Kerb Weight 2080 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 100 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 10.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 16 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 470 Nm
Makimum Power 235 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wdb1400702A123456
Country Manufactured Germany