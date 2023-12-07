WhichCar
1995 Ford Mondeo Glx Ha 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1995 Ford Mondeo Glx Ha 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1995 Ford Mondeo Glx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1503 mm
Tracking Rear 1487 mm
Ground Clearance 165 mm
Wheelbase 2704 mm
Height 1421 mm
Length 4481 mm
Width 1749 mm
Kerb Weight 1287 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 550 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 175 Nm
Makimum Power 97 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty 50 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wfofxxgbbfsd12345
Country Manufactured Belgium