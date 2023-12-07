WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. E220
  4. Special Edition

1995 Mercedes-Benz E220 Special Edition 2.2L Petrol 4D Sedan

1995 Mercedes-Benz E220 Special Edition 2.2L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1995 Mercedes-Benz E220 Special Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz E220 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1501 mm
Tracking Rear 1491 mm
Ground Clearance 145 mm
Wheelbase 2833 mm
Height 1408 mm
Length 4795 mm
Width 1799 mm
Kerb Weight 1410 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 720 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 210 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/65 R15
Rear Tyre 195/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wdb1240222B123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany