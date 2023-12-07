Specifications for the 1996 Honda Accord Exi 20Th Anniversary. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1996 Honda Accord Exi 20Th Anniversary 2.2L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1515 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1500 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2715 mm
|Height
|1400 mm
|Length
|4675 mm
|Width
|1780 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1320 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|350 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|192 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/60 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/60 R15
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jhmcb76500C100001
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking
- Metallic Paint
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler