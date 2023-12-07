WhichCar
1996 Honda Accord Exi 20Th Anniversary 2.2L Petrol 4D Sedan

1996 Honda Accord Exi 20Th Anniversary 2.2L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1996 Honda Accord Exi 20Th Anniversary. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1515 mm
Tracking Rear 1500 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2715 mm
Height 1400 mm
Length 4675 mm
Width 1780 mm
Kerb Weight 1320 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 350 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 192 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/60 R15
Rear Tyre 195/60 R15
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jhmcb76500C100001
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Japan