Specifications for the 1999 Daewoo Leganza Sx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1999 Daewoo Leganza Sx 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1515 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1507 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1437 mm
|Length
|4671 mm
|Width
|1779 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1336 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1830 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|185 Nm
|Makimum Power
|98 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/60 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/60 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Klava69Zevb000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
Optional Extras
- (ABS) & Dual Airbags & Cruise Control - $2,200
- Alloy Wheels - $750
- Cruise Control
- Leather Trim Special - $2,700
- Metallic Paint
- Power Sunroof