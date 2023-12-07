WhichCar
1999 Mercedes-Benz E240 Elegance W210 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan

1999 Mercedes-Benz E240 Elegance W210 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1999 Mercedes-Benz E240 Elegance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1543 mm
Tracking Rear 1534 mm
Wheelbase 2833 mm
Height 1438 mm
Length 4795 mm
Width 1799 mm
Kerb Weight 1500 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2000 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 720 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5900
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 225 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/65 R15
Rear Tyre 205/65 R15
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wdb2100612A000001
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany