WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Citroen
  3. Xm
  4. Exclusive V6

2000 Citroen Xm Exclusive V6 3.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2000 Citroen Xm Exclusive V6 3.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2000 Citroen Xm Exclusive V6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Citroen News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1520 mm
Tracking Rear 1447 mm
Ground Clearance 141 mm
Wheelbase 2850 mm
Height 1385 mm
Length 4708 mm
Width 1794 mm
Kerb Weight 1520 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2015 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 235 Nm
Makimum Power 123 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Vf7Y4Tr0000Tr0001
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured France