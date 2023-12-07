WhichCar
2000 Ford Falcon Futura (Lpg) Auii 4.0L Gas 4D Wagon

2000 Ford Falcon Futura (Lpg) Auii 4.0L Gas 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Gas
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2000 Ford Falcon Futura (Lpg). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1566 mm
Tracking Rear 1547 mm
Ground Clearance 145 mm
Wheelbase 2922 mm
Height 1530 mm
Length 5058 mm
Width 1870 mm
Kerb Weight 1625 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 115 L
Fuel Gas
Fuel Type Liquid Petroleum Gas
Fuel_Hway 9.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 15 L/100km

Engine
Engine Lpg
Power RPM 4500
Torque RPM 2750
Maxiumum Torque 362 Nm
Makimum Power 143 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre P215/60 Vr16
Rear Tyre P215/60 Vr16
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Independent
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Live Axle, Upper And Lower Trailing Arm, Watt Linkage System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 6Fpaaajgswya12345
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia