Specifications for the 2000 Mercedes-Benz C240 Classic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Mercedes-Benz C240 Classic W203 2.6L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1493 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1464 mm
|Ground Clearance
|132 mm
|Wheelbase
|2715 mm
|Height
|1427 mm
|Length
|4526 mm
|Width
|1728 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1480 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2015 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|480 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|3 Links, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wdb2030612F000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 7 Speakers
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control - $1,600
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $900
- Alloy Wheels Special - $900
- Leather Steering Wheel - $632
- Metallic Paint - $2,396
- Power Sunroof - $3,786
- Television - $2,600