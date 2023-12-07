WhichCar
2000 Mercedes-Benz E200K Elegance W210 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2000 Mercedes-Benz E200K Elegance W210 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Sequential Auto
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2000 Mercedes-Benz E200K Elegance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1542 mm
Tracking Rear 1536 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2833 mm
Height 1440 mm
Length 4818 mm
Width 1799 mm
Kerb Weight 1540 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2040 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 5300
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 230 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/65 R15
Rear Tyre 205/65 R15
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti-Dive, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Anti-Squat, Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wdb2100482A000001
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany