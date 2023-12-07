Specifications for the 2001 Honda Integra Type-R. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Honda Integra Type-R 1.8L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1480 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1475 mm
|Ground Clearance
|105 mm
|Wheelbase
|2570 mm
|Height
|1320 mm
|Length
|4395 mm
|Width
|1695 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1087 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7900
|Torque RPM
|6300
|Maxiumum Torque
|178 Nm
|Makimum Power
|141 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/55 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/55 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|80 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jhmdc2310Ys200001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Momo Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Rear Spoiler
- Sport Seats
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning
- Metallic Paint - $259