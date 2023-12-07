WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Integra
  4. Type-R

2001 Honda Integra Type-R 1.8L Petrol 2D Coupe

2001 Honda Integra Type-R 1.8L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2001 Honda Integra Type-R. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Honda News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1480 mm
Tracking Rear 1475 mm
Ground Clearance 105 mm
Wheelbase 2570 mm
Height 1320 mm
Length 4395 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1087 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7900
Torque RPM 6300
Maxiumum Torque 178 Nm
Makimum Power 141 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/55 R15
Rear Tyre 195/55 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 80 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Jhmdc2310Ys200001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Japan