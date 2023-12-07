Specifications for the 2001 Honda Prelude Vti-R. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Honda Prelude Vti-R 2.2L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
MORE Honda News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1525 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1515 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Wheelbase
|2585 mm
|Height
|1315 mm
|Length
|4545 mm
|Width
|1750 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1335 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|300 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7000
|Torque RPM
|5250
|Maxiumum Torque
|212 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/50 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/50 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|80 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jhmbb62400C123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
Optional Extras
- CD with 10 CD Stacker - $805
- Leather Upholstery - $1,400
- Metallic Paint - $259
- Rear Spoiler - $546