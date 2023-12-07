Specifications for the 2001 Mazda MPV Lw. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Mazda MPV Lw 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1545 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1545 mm
|Ground Clearance
|134 mm
|Wheelbase
|2840 mm
|Height
|1745 mm
|Length
|4750 mm
|Width
|1830 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1663 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|930 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|227 Nm
|Makimum Power
|129 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jmolw10G100123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer