Specifications for the 2002 Jaguar S Type V8 Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Jaguar S Type V8 Se 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1534 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1542 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2909 mm
|Height
|1423 mm
|Length
|4877 mm
|Width
|1818 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1735 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2195 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1850 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|460 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4100
|Maxiumum Torque
|420 Nm
|Makimum Power
|224 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|16000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lower Pass Side Engbay
|VIN Number
|Sajac01C12Hm12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $7,800
- Metallic Paint - $2,400
- Mobile Phone Connectivity - $2,000
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $1,290
- Power front seats Special - $2,000
- Power Sunroof - $3,700
- Satellite Navigation - $6,000
- Premium Sound System - $2,500
- Sports Suspension - $4,250
- Television - $1,700
- Xenon Headlights - $1,820