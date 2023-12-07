WhichCar
2002 Mercedes-Benz E270 Cdi Classic W210 2.7L Diesel 4D Sedan

2002 Mercedes-Benz E270 Cdi Classic W210 2.7L Diesel 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Sequential Auto
Vehicle Segment Large

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1534 mm
Tracking Rear 1528 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2833 mm
Height 1441 mm
Length 4818 mm
Width 1799 mm
Kerb Weight 1630 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2210 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 580 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel_Hway 5.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R16
Rear Tyre 215/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wdb2100612A000001
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany