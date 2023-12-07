WhichCar
2003 Honda Civic Limited Edition 7Th Gen 1.7L Petrol 4D Sedan

2003 Honda Civic Limited Edition 7Th Gen 1.7L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2003 Honda Civic Limited Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1470 mm
Tracking Rear 1470 mm
Ground Clearance 113 mm
Wheelbase 2620 mm
Height 1440 mm
Length 4450 mm
Width 1715 mm
Kerb Weight 1070 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 7.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6200
Torque RPM 4800
Maxiumum Torque 150 Nm
Makimum Power 88 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/70 R14
Rear Tyre 185/70 R14
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Stabiliser Bar, Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Jhmes15501S200001
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan

