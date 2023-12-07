WhichCar
2003 Jaguar S Type R 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan

2003 Jaguar S Type R 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2003 Jaguar S Type R. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1534 mm
Tracking Rear 1542 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2909 mm
Height 1423 mm
Length 4877 mm
Width 1818 mm
Kerb Weight 1800 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2240 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1850 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 440 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 6100
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 553 Nm
Makimum Power 298 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R18
Rear Tyre 275/35 R18
Front Rim Size 8.0Jx18
Rear Rim Size 9.5Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 16000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Rear Lower Pass Side Engbay
VIN Number Sajac03D121M12345
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured United Kingdom