2004 Ford Fiesta Lx Wp 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2004 Ford Fiesta Lx Wp 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2004 Ford Fiesta Lx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1450 mm
Tracking Rear 1444 mm
Ground Clearance 127 mm
Wheelbase 2486 mm
Height 1468 mm
Length 3916 mm
Width 1683 mm
Kerb Weight 1050 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 146 Nm
Makimum Power 74 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/50 R15
Rear Tyre 195/50 R15
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wf0Dxxgajd4B12345
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Germany