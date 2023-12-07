Specifications for the 2004 Mercedes-Benz Slk230 Kompressor. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Mercedes-Benz Slk230 Kompressor 202 2.3L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1488 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1485 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Wheelbase
|2400 mm
|Height
|1265 mm
|Length
|4010 mm
|Width
|1755 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1385 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|280 Nm
|Makimum Power
|145 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16V
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 R16V
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Anti-Squat, Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wdb1704492F123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $900
- Alloy Wheels Special - $500
- Body Kit - $11,660
- Heated Front Seats - $1,073
- Metallic Paint - $1,751
- Power front seats - $2,380
- Premium Sound System - $1,800
- Sports Suspension & Alloy Wheels - $4,225