2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti 5.7L Petrol 2D Coupe

2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti 5.7L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1688 mm
Tracking Rear 1641 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 2600 mm
Height 1344 mm
Length 4902 mm
Width 1957 mm
Kerb Weight 1849 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 108 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 20.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7250
Torque RPM 5250
Maxiumum Torque 588 Nm
Makimum Power 397 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R18
Rear Tyre 285/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X18
Rear Rim Size 10X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Right Rear Chassis Rail
VIN Number Zffay54D000000001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Italy