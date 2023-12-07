WhichCar
2005 Mercedes-Benz Cls 350 219 3.5L Petrol 4D Coupe

2005 Mercedes-Benz Cls 350 219 3.5L Petrol 4D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2005 Mercedes-Benz Cls 350. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1593 mm
Tracking Rear 1603 mm
Ground Clearance 103 mm
Wheelbase 2854 mm
Height 1403 mm
Length 4913 mm
Width 1873 mm
Kerb Weight 1730 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2195 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 465 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 10.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 15.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2400
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 200 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R17
Rear Tyre 245/45 R17
Front Rim Size 8.5X17
Rear Rim Size 8.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Front Air Suspension, Self Levelling
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System, Rubber Auxiliary Spring, Self Levelling

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2193562A000001
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany