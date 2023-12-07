Specifications for the 2006 Honda Odyssey Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Honda Odyssey Luxury 20 My06 Upgrade 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|5 Speed Sequential Auto
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1560 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|119 mm
|Wheelbase
|2830 mm
|Height
|1550 mm
|Length
|4780 mm
|Width
|1800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1635 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|720 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|222 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|218 Nm
|Makimum Power
|118 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jhmrb18504C200001
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats